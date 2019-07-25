Save at least 50% on this Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $60 + much more

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy offers the Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $59.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. It goes for $120 at Amazon and Walmart while Target charges $140. This is by far the best price out there now. It features a 22-liter capacity, 2-position rack, convection functionality, and five settings. Of course, this toaster oven also has a built-in air fryer with mesh basket so you can enjoy crispy chicken wings, fries, and plenty more of your favorite foods in a healthier way. Rated 4.6/5 stars by Target shoppers.

Not only is the Oster above a stellar deal, it’s also a great way to save space on the countertop by combining two small appliances into one. However, if you’re only looking for a way to fry your food, then have a look at the $40 Dash Compact Air Fryer from Amazon. It comes in a multitude of colors so you can match it up with your kitchen decor. This air fryer has a 1.2-liter capacity and automatic shut-off.

Updating…

More Black Friday in July Home Goods:

***Note: The Best Buy deals below require a free My Best Buy membership

By the way, Best Buy has plenty of other small appliances marked down during its Black Friday in July Sale. Save on coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, and more. Just remember that early access to these prices requires a My Best Buy account.

Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

Prepare entrees and side dishes with this Oster toaster oven with air fryer. The two-position rack lets you adjust the layout to accommodate different-sized items, and the 22L interior holds family-size portions. This Oster toaster oven with air fryer includes a mesh basket for easy cleanup, and the 60-minute timer alerts you when the cooking process is finished.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!