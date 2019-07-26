iTunes has $5 HD + 4K movies like The Aviator, Robin Hood, The Mask, more

iTunes is back with another $5 weekend sale. Our favorite from this time around is Robin Hood in 4K, which goes for $15 at Google Play. This remake of an age-old take is back with graphics that are better than ever. Russell Crowe stars in this movie, bringing you Academy Award-winning acting that’s bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for the rest of the selection.
Nomad Base Station
Regardless of which movie you buy, be sure you set up Movies Anywhere. This will let you take your digital copies to any streaming provider you could want, just about.
Other $5 movies on sale:
- The Quick and the Dead 4K (Reg. $15)
- The Revenant 4K (Reg. $15)
- Allied 4K (Reg. $17)
- The Aviator (Reg. $13)
- Troy (Reg. $15)
- Blood Diamond (Reg. $13)
- Burn After Reading (Reg. $15)
- Snatch (Reg. $13)
- Babel (Reg. $15)
- Fight Club (Reg. $15)
- World War Z (Unrated Cut) (Reg. $15)
- True Romance (Reg. $13)
- The Big Short (Reg. $15)
- The Tree of Life (Reg. $15)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Reg. $15)
- The Mask (Reg. $9+)
- 12 Monkeys (Reg. $15)
- Body of Lies (Reg. $10)
- Legends of the Fall (Reg. $13)
- Romeo + Juliet (Reg. $10)
- Purple Rain (Reg. $7)
- The Mexican (Reg. $13)
- There’s Something About Mary (Reg. $15)
- Legends of the Fall (Reg. $15)
- Thelma & Louise (Reg. $15)
- Spy Game (Reg. $15)
- Meet Joe Black (Reg. $15)
- Veronica Mars (Reg. $13)
- Werewolf: The Beast Among Us (Reg. $15)
- A River Runs Through It (Reg. $13)
- The Devil’s Own (Reg. $13)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (Reg. $15)
- Seven Years In Tibet (Reg. $13)
- Revolutionary Road (Reg. $13)
- A Mighty Heart (Reg. $10)
- Marvin’s Room (Reg. $8)
- By the Sea (2015) (Reg. $10)
- Sleepers (Reg. $13)
Now is especially a good time to buy from iTunes since you can score some discounted iTunes Gift Cards during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale.
Robin Hood:
Academy Award® winner Russell Crowe and visionary director Ridley Scott (Gladiator) reunite for the untold story of the man behind the legend. In an age of oppression and shameless tyranny, an outlaw becomes the unlikely hero that saves a nation and inspires generations to fight for freedom. In this thrilling action adventure, “Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott are at their most entertaining since Gladiator” (Dan Jolin, Empire (UK)). Also starring Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!