The mini keychain Kershaw multi tool is a must have at $5 Prime shipped

Jul. 26th 2019

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multi Tool (8800X) for $5.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8, today’s deal is 36% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. At just $5, this mini, 2.75-inch Kershaw multi tool is must-have. It has a stainless steel bead-blasted finish and glass-filled nylon handle. It combines 4 small tools (bottle opener, flathead screwdriver tip and mini pry bar) into a handy multi tool you can keep just about anywhere on your person. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $5, there really isn’t very many alternatives or more affordable options out there. Kershaw is a well known and highly trusted brand, making today’s offer a no-brainer purchase. But speaking of well-known brands at a great price, the best-selling Swiss Army multi-tool is down to just $26 (Reg. $35) right now.

Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multi Tool:

  • Lightweight multifunctional tool is a practical carry for all users; attach to keychain, bag, backpack, pocket or purse
  • Offers three handy features in a very compact space: bottle opener, flathead screwdriver tip and mini pry bar
  • 8Cr13MoV stainless steel with bead-blasted finish contains more carbons for hardness and strength; wear resistant

