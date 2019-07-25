Put a best-selling Swiss Army multi-tool in your pocket for $26 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Multi-Tool Pocket Knife for $25.90 shipped. This is down from its regular $35 going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Swiss Army knives are age-old multi-tools that belong in everyone’s daily carry. In this Swiss Army knife, you’ll find a pocket knife, scissors, screwdriver, bottle opener, and more. Reviews are just rolling in on this newer model, but Swiss Army is well-rated overall. Plus, it’s already a #1 best-seller.

Just looking for a pocket knife? Smith & Wesson’s best-selling Extreme Ops Folding Knife is just $11.50 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t have the versatility of a multi-tool, it’s perfect for opening Amazon packages and more.

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Multi-Tool features:

Versatile enough to be used around the house as well as in the great outdoors, the 3½” Huntsman Victorinox Swiss Army Knife features 15 handy tools. Compact enough to fit in a pocket or wear comfortably in a pouch on the waist, the Huntsman is the perfect companion for anyone from the avid outdoorsman to the everyday user.

