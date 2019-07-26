Logitech’s MK540 Wireless Keyboard/Mouse drop to $30 shipped (25% or more off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle for $29.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy as well. Originally $60, it is currently on sale for $40 at Office Depot while Amazon’s best listings start at $44. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. This wireless combo set features an ambidextrous contoured mouse with rubber grips as well as a palm rest on the keyboard with adjustable tilt legs “for ergonomic extended use”. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’re looking at new computer gear, be sure to visit our Black Friday in July roundup for additional peripherals, monitors, gaming rigs and much more. You could also save a bit extra with the Logitech MK345 Wireless Combo at $25, but you won’t get the ambidextrous mouse design here.

Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse:

Navigate and type smoothly with this Logitech Advanced wireless combo. Its ambidextrous contoured mouse with rubber grips provides a secure, comfortable hold, and the full-size keyboard has a palm rest and adjustable tilt legs for ergonomic extended use. The Unifying receiver connects this plug-and-play Logitech Advanced wireless combo to a computer within 32.8 feet.

