Save on Oculus Go, Surface Laptop 2, gaming computers, more at Best Buy

- Jul. 25th 2019 12:15 pm ET

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering a number of computers, peripherals, and virtual reality products on sale. One of our top picks is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 i5/8GB/128GB at $799 shipped. (Microsoft charges the same.) You’ll need to become a My Best Buy member to see this price, but don’t worry, it’s free to join. Students can save additionally at Best Buy through an on-page coupon and get it at $699 shipped. Normally $999, this is up to $300 off the going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. The Surface Laptop 2 is perfect for those who want an ultra-portable laptop that offers beautiful styling. Plus, it’s perfect for school since it’s lightweight and offers up to 14.5-hours of battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more computer deals at Best Buy.

Other computer deals:

And for even more tech-minded deals at Best Buy, have a look at other standout offers from its Black Friday in July Sale.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2:

Go beyond the traditional and think in color with the new, next-generation Surface Laptop 2. Sleek and light, with improved speed and performance, and rich tone-on-tone colors to complement your style. Slip it in your bag and make every day easier, a touch more luxurious, and more productive – now with Windows 10 Home, running on the latest 8th Generation Intel ® Core ™ processor for faster multitasking.

