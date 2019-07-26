The Moto Z3 Play works on any carrier for $290 Prime shipped (Reg. $400)

- Jul. 26th 2019 3:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Prime members the Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $289.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This smartphone works on Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, meaning you can use it no matter what major carrier you’re on. Plus, it offers expandable storage through a microSD Card if 64GB isn’t quite enough. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your new phone safe by picking up the Spigen Rugged Armor case for $14 Prime shipped. This will help protect your phone from drops and spills.

Moto Z3 Play features:

  • 6″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a Max Vision 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.1
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, 850 MHz Adreno 509 GPU, and fast 4G LTE speed
  • 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras for studio-quality portraits and 8 MP wide angle front-facing camera with screen flash
  • All-day battery + TurboPower charging: 3,000 mAh battery, hours of power after minutes of charging with TurboPower charging

