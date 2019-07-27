Charge your Xbox One + PS4 controllers, more with these docks from $13.50

Vogek Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Xbox One Controller Charger for $13.64 Prime shipped when the code BD9GAWEG is used at checkout. This is a 35% discount from its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you hate picking up a dead Xbox controller, this is a way to alleviate that. Once you place the controller back on its new dock, it’ll begin charging so you’re ready to go for your next gaming session. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that OIVO&DOBE Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its PlayStation 4/Slim/Pro Cooling, Game Storing, and Controller Charging Dock for $22.39 Prime shipped when the code 20Y74Z38 is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its regular rate and is among the lowest pricing available. This multifunction dock makes sure your PlayStation doesn’t overheat while offering storage for your games and controllers. Once you place the controllers in the dock, they’ll begin charging, so you can be ready for your next gaming session. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Vogek Dual Xbox One Controller Charger features:

Say goodbye to AA batteries! Two 1200mAh rechargeable Li-Polymer batteries for your controllers to last longer than ever

Specifically designed to simultaneously charge 2 controllers or batteries individually for Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One Elite / Xbox One X controllers. (Note: Please use our included batteries for the charging dock)

Vogek Xbox One controller charging dock’s two 1200 mAh Li-polymer battery pack, quality better than NiMH battery, provides up to 30-36 hours of playtime

Vogek Xbox One charging station has overcharge protection, it cuts current flow automatically after the battery is fully charged. The LED power indicator shows the battery level clearly (Charging: Red; Fully charged/Standby: Green)

