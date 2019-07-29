Air quality is something that many are focusing on in this day and age. From how many TVOCs there are, to things like temperature and humidity. The Airthings Wave Mini is a budget-friendly smart indoor air quality monitor that offers its users real-time measurements of the air you breathe. Not only does the Airthings Wave Mini monitor your air quality, but it also hooks into Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT services to offer seamless integration with your smart home, all for $79.

Monitor your indoor air quality with Airthings Wave Mini

The Airthings Wave Mini monitors three critical air components: total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs), temperature, and humidity. This lets you know exactly what makes up your air, giving you a better look into the potential reasons behind your allergies in the summer and helps you to learn how to clean your air better.

TVOCs are the biggest culprit here, but temperature and humidity can also play huge factors in air quality, too. If you’ve been experiencing mood swings, uncomfortable nights, or even trouble studying as classes quickly approach, your air quality could be to blame. Knowing whether you have high or low humidity will tell you whether you need a dehumidifier or humidifier in your room. Plus, if your temperature is too hot or too cold in your room, that could also make it harder to sleep, study, or just concentrate on your favorite video game.

Portability at its finest

The Airthings Wave Mini is battery-powered and either uses a stand or attaches to the wall with a single screw. This lets you place your Wave Mini just about anywhere, giving you greater freedom in monitoring your air quality.

Plus, Airthings Wave Mini is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing it to talk to your smartphone wirelessly, and integrates with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. This will let you create custom alerts for when your air quality goes below a preset threshold or integrate with other smart home products.

Pricing and availability

Airthings Wave Mini is available direct, at Amazon, or Home Depot for an MSRP of $79. Some retailers are currently charging a bit more than that, but that’s expected to level out over the next few days as the product stabilizes in its release. Already, it’s in the top 30 best-selling indoor air quality monitors on Amazon.

9to5Toys’ take

The Airthings Wave Mini is a great addition to any smart home. We have smart thermostats, smart bulbs, and smart fridges. It’s about time we start taking the air we breath, and this is a great way to make sure your lungs aren’t filled with unknown toxins.

