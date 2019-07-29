Amazon has Kershaw’s Cinder Multi Tool Knife at under $7 (20% or more off)

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Cinder Multifunction Pocket Knife (1025X) for $6.79. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Within cents of the Amazon all-time low, today’s deal is the best price we can find. It goes for $13 direct from Kershaw, around $8.60 at Walmart and is now at least 20% below the next best listing. This a 1.4-inch steel blade with a stonewash finish and a glass-filled nylon handle. The mini multi tool is an ideal option for “everyday basic tasks [like] opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps, stripping small wire and more.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, much like the rest of the popular Kershaw line. More details below.

While it’s hard to go wrong with today’s featured deal, especially when it’s on sale, you might want to take a look at this keychain tool as well. Currently on down to $5 Prime shipped, the Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multi Tool is an excellent option and a no-brainer purchase at this price.

Kershaw Cinder Multifunction Pocket Knife:

1.4-inch upswept tip blade is made of high-performance 3Cr13 stainless steel with good corrosion resistance

Compact handle features glass filled nylon scales over a steel frame with easy access to the liner lock

Capable of accomplishing many everyday basic tasks including, opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down b

