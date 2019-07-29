Amazon 48-count colored pencils can be yours for only $11.50

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Colored Pencils 48-Count Set for $11.48 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $20, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Also consider that the comparable name-brand Prismacolor assortment goes for $35 at Amazon right now. You’ll receive 48 artist-quality soft lead pencils in a decorative tin. Whether you take an art class or like to sketch on the side, you can’t go wrong with these. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 200 shoppers.

Put your creations on paper in the AmazonBasics Classic Blank Notebook at $8.50. It includes 240 blank pages. Then again, if you merely just want to add color to existing designs, check out Amazon’s assortment of adult coloring books.

Don’t forget that for the kids, we still have a deal on this Crayola All That Glitters Art Kit at under $10.

AmazonBasics Colored Pencils:

For aspiring artists and seasoned illustrators alike, the AmazonBasics Colored Pencil Set is an ideal tool for creating original artwork in living color. Let your creativity shine with an eclectic selection of vibrant shades, from rich jewel tones to creamy pastels and everything in between. Whether you’re just starting out or continuing to hone your craft, these artist-grade colored pencils will be an easy go-to when inspiration strikes.

