Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Severed, Hyperforma, more

- Jul. 29th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including 7 Minute Workout, This War of Mine, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Severed, Hyperforma and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ToneStack: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $20, Mega Man 11 Switch $15, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gunship Sequel: WW2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scan My Document – PDF Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Words a Word Finder for Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Artful Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: UPWORDS: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $5 (Reg. $20)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
DrinkBox Studios

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard