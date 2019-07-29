Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Severed, Hyperforma, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including 7 Minute Workout, This War of Mine, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Severed, Hyperforma and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ToneStack: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $4 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gunship Sequel: WW2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scan My Document – PDF Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Words a Word Finder for Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Artful Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: UPWORDS: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $5 (Reg. $20)

