DJI’s Osmo Action Camera is down to $279.50, a new all-time low (Reg. $349)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera for $279.65 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $349 going rate and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked by nearly $10. If you’re looking for one of the best action cameras on the market, look no further. You’ll enjoy a front-facing screen so you can easily see what’s going on when taking selfies, 4K60 recording, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

AKASO’s 4K Waterproof Action Camera is $60 shipped at Amazon and is a great alternative for those who want to save some extra cash. You know it’s great since it has a 4.3/5 star rating from nearly 10,000 budget-conscious shoppers.

No matter which action camera you pick up, grab this 128GB Samsung microSD Card for $19.50 Prime shipped. It’ll let you store hours of footage in one convenient place and transferring to your computer will be super simple thanks to the included adapter.

DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera features:

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, Wide f/2.8 Lens

Up to 4K60 Video, 12MP Still Photos

Up to 3200 ISO, HDR Support

Wide Dynamic Range in 4K30

Waterproof to 36′ without a Housing

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Support

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

