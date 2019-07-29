HP’s touchscreen Chromebook 14 returns to Prime Day pricing at $330 shipped

Amazon offers the HP Chromebook 14-inch 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $229.99 shipped. That’s a $70 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our Prime Day 2019 mention. This is also in line with the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. HP’s 14-inch Chromebook sports a 180-degree rotating touchscreen display, which is powered by an AMD dual-core 2.2GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. HP puts its battery as being able to produce around 9 hours of use on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a new sleeve to keep this Chromebook safe. Inateck has one model which is both affordable and stylish. It ships in various finishes and even includes an extra pouch for toting around various accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars by some 3,300 Amazon customers.

HP 14 Chromebook features:

Stay productive and entertained with the perfect Chromebook laptop for all day performance at work, home, or school. With cloud storage and a 180-degree hinge, this portable laptop is ideal for sharing homework or projects with others. Enjoy access to all your favorite Android apps and a secure online experience with Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in your daily dose of entertainment with dual speakers, Audio by B&O PLAY, and 1 million pixels of high-definition detail on an app-friendly touchscreen.

