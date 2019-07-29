Save 23% on Jaybird’s X4 Sport Earbuds at an Amazon low of $100, more from $38

Amazon offers Jaybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds in Storm Metallic/Glacier for $99.87 shipped. Also available for roughly the same price at Best Buy. Normally selling for $130, that’s good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $3 and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. Jaybird’s sport earbuds feature eight-hour battery life, alongside a fully weatherproof IPX7 design. These workout-ready earbuds also allow you to customize the sound experience, thanks to adjustable EQ settings in the companion smartphone app. Over 460 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $38.

We’re also seeing the the Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones in both Black and Gray colorways for $79.99 shipped at Amazon as well as Best Buy. Good for a $20 savings, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Jaybird’s Tarah earbuds tout a waterproof design that pairs with a battery life of up to six hours of audio playback per charge. Though compared to the X4 earbuds, the Tarahs aren’t as impressive in terms of audio quality. Over 230 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Over at DailySteals, there’s also the Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth on sale for $38 shipped with code JAYB. That’s down from $50 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,300 customers.

J aybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Pair your smartphone with these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones and head to the gym or hiking trails in comfort. The thoughtful design works with music or your contact list, letting you take and make calls easily. Equipped with Comply Ultra soft tips and rated IPX7 to resist water and sweat, these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones create a comfortable experience with every jog or set.

