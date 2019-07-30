This 6-quart multi-mode pressure cooker is down to just $30 today (Reg. $60+)

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, it sells for more like $60 at Amazon when it’s available. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. Along with the stainless steel finish, this model can push out 1,000 watts of power and features overheat protection, automatic keep-warm function and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Just for comparison, today’s deal is half the price Amazon charges for the incredibly popular Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart model. Having said that, it isn’t easy to find any multi/pressure cooker with solid reviews at this price. You could opt for a 4-quart slow cooker at slightly less, but you won’t get the stainless steel finish, never mind the smaller capacity.

Insignia- 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

