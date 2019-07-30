APC’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector gets 44% discount to $25, more from $6

B&H currently offers the APC Performance SurgeArrest 12-Outlet Surge Protector for $24.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $45, you’ll find it discounted to $32 at Amazon. Today’s offer is 22% less than that, $1 below the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. With a 4,320 joule protection rating, this power strip is a capable option for ensuring that computers and other electronics aren’t harmed by power outages and the like. Additional standout features include two 2.4A USB ports, a six-foot power cord and a low profile wall plug. Note: shipping is delayed by about a week, but you can still lock in today’s all-time low now. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 120 customers. More below from $6.

Also on sale at B&H today is the APC Essential SurgeArrest 6-Outlet Surge Protector for $5.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s $4 off the going rate, $1 under the best it has sold for at Amazon and the lowest we’ve seen overall. This six-outlet power strip can protect your gear against 1,080J power surges and is a great option for your nightstand or desk. Over 575 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

APC SurgeArrest 12-Outlet Surge Protector features:

Protect your valuable electronics, such as computers, televisions, sound systems, game consoles, projectors, home appliances, and more from dangerous surges, spikes, and lightning using the Performance SurgeArrest 12-Outlet Surge Protector with USB Charging from APC. This unit has 12 NEMA 5-15R outlets, four of which are spaced to accommodate larger transformer plugs, and a standard NEMA 5-15P input connection. It uses an input voltage of 120V @ 50/60 Hz with a 15A current, a maximum load of 1800W, and has a surge energy rating of 4320 joules.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!