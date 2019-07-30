APC’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector gets 44% discount to $25, more from $6

- Jul. 30th 2019 8:46 am ET

0

B&H currently offers the APC Performance SurgeArrest 12-Outlet Surge Protector for $24.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $45, you’ll find it discounted to $32 at Amazon. Today’s offer is 22% less than that, $1 below the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. With a 4,320 joule protection rating, this power strip is a capable option for ensuring that computers and other electronics aren’t harmed by power outages and the like. Additional standout features include two 2.4A USB ports, a six-foot power cord and a low profile wall plug. Note: shipping is delayed by about a week, but you can still lock in today’s all-time low now. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 120 customers. More below from $6.

Also on sale at B&H today is the APC Essential SurgeArrest 6-Outlet Surge Protector for $5.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s $4 off the going rate, $1 under the best it has sold for at Amazon and the lowest we’ve seen overall. This six-outlet power strip can protect your gear against 1,080J power surges and is a great option for your nightstand or desk. Over 575 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

APC SurgeArrest 12-Outlet Surge Protector features:

Protect your valuable electronics, such as computers, televisions, sound systems, game consoles, projectors, home appliances, and more from dangerous surges, spikes, and lightning using the Performance SurgeArrest 12-Outlet Surge Protector with USB Charging from APC. This unit has 12 NEMA 5-15R outlets, four of which are spaced to accommodate larger transformer plugs, and a standard NEMA 5-15P input connection. It uses an input voltage of 120V @ 50/60 Hz with a 15A current, a maximum load of 1800W, and has a surge energy rating of 4320 joules.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

B&H APC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go