Start your DIY toolkit w/ Bosch’s 12V pocket driver kit: $69 (Reg. $100), more

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Pocket Driver Kit with Two Batteries for $69 shipped. This is down from its $100 going rate and is among the best pricing available, beating the previous all-time low by $1. If you don’t yet have a DIY toolkit, this is a great way to get started. You’ll get two batteries, a charger, and Bosch’s 12V pocket drill in this kit. Plus, you’ll get 265 in.-lbs. of max torque with this driver, making sure that any screw you put in is tight and won’t be letting go anytime soon. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Amazon is also offering the Hitachi 18V Cordless 4-Piece Combo Kit (KC18DG4L) for $199 shipped. That’s roughly $70 off the typical rate and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This combo includes a hammer drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, LED flashlight, and two 3.0Ah batteries. Each tool is covered by a lifetime warranty along with two years of coverage on both batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This Bosch 34-Piece Drill and Drive Bit Set is a great addition to your new drill. It features multiple screwdriving and drill bits, giving you the tools you need to get the job done at just $11 Prime shipped.

Bosch Pocket Driver Kit features:

COMPACT: The Bosch PS21-2A 12V pocket driver offers the shortest head-length of its class at 5.6 in, making it the ideal driver for tight corners and small working spaces. At only 1.4 lbs it reduces user fatigue for longer periods of time

POWER: Despite its small size, the PS21-2A driver delivers 265 in.-lbs. of max torque. It offers two speeds, 0-350 RPM and 0-1,300 RPM allowing users to match speed to the application

CONTROL: With 20+1 clutch setting, the Bosch pocket driver allows users to have more control

EFFICIENT: The PS21-2A is easy-to-use with a forward and revers switch to help with speedy screw removal

CONVENIENT: The PS21-2A driver kit includes 2 12V Max lithium-ion batteries, a 12V max charger, 2 1-1/2 in driver bits, and a carrying bag. It also has a built-in LED light to help illuminate dark working areas

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!