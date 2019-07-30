Char-Broil’s 3-burner Gas/Charcoal Grill hybrid now down to $250 (Reg. $400+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 3-Burner Hybrid Gas and Charcoal Grill (463370516) for $249.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model is listed at $470 direct from Char-Broil and carries a $436+ price tag at Walmart. For comparison, Amazon seller, have it starting from $399. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is a 40,000-BTU, 3-burner gas BBQ with 420 square inches of cooking surface that can purportedly convert into a charcoal grill in 60 seconds It also has a 12,000-BTU side burner and porcelain-coated cast iron grates. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t plan on taking your BBQ all that serious, it might be worthwhile to take a look at the Char-Broil Classic 360 Gas Grill at just $156 shipped. You won’t be getting the massive 40,000-BTU rating or the built-in charcoal transformation, but it does have a side burner and more than enough power for basic summer grilling. Either way, a new utensils set might be in order and Cuisinart makes a couple of notable options from $13.50 up to the wooden handle 13-piece set at $26.50 shipped.

Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Gas/Charcoal Grill:

The Char-Broil Gas2Coal- a 3 burner gas grill, boasting 40,000-BTU main burners, and 420 square inches of cooking surface, that easily converts to a charcoal grill in under 60 seconds without the use of tools. Whats more, is that the gas burners can be used to light the charcoal, eliminating the need and inconvenience of lighter fluid.

