Fossil’s Jacqueline Stainless Hybrid Smartwatch for $95 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Fossil Jacqueline Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $95 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly $175. The Jacqueline watch tracks your sleep, physical activity and social media notifications. It also never needs constant charging as the battery lasts up to six months. This watch comes in an array of color and style options too that can easily be dressed up or down. Rated 3.7/5 stars with just over 100 reviews.

Another really cool watch that’s on sale for $95 is the Fossil Q Women’s Hybrid Smartwatch. However, you can save a little extra when you clip the on-page coupon. This watch is also regularly priced at $175 and an Amazon all-time low. It has very similar features to the Jacqueline watch listed above; however, it features an all black appearance that’s very sleek. Reviews are still coming in, but Fossil is highly rated overall.

Fossil’s Jacqueline Stainless Steel Watch features:

Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 6 months Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; Case size: 36mm; Band size: 14mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 14mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); microcontroller

