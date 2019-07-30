Save $285 on Garmin’s Fenix 5X Sapphire Fitness Tracker at a new low of $465

Amazon offers the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Fitness Tracker in Slate Gray with Metal Band for $464.99 shipped. Having just fallen from $750, that’s good for a 38% discount and is at the best price we’ve seen to date. For comparison, Best Buy and Garmin both sell the standard edition model with rubber band for $600 right now. Based around a rugged, outdoor-ready design, Garmin’s Fenix 5X rocks a stainless steel casing and 51mm touchscreen. Standout features include built-in GPS and GLONASS mapping, heart rate monitoring, smart notifications, and the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Enjoy up to 12 days of battery life as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,250 customers. More below.

Looking for a similar design, but without the GPS tracking capabilities? Then Garmin’s vívomove HR Smartwatch is a great alternative at $200.

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire features:

Take your exercise to the next level with this Fenix 5X watch. Preloaded maps make it simple to track cycling and exercise schedules, and easy Wi-Fi connectivity lets you rapidly transfer data. This Fenix 5X watch is water rated to 10 atm and is highly rugged, so you can take it virtually anywhere. It’s the first Fenix Series Watch to offer full-color TOPO Blues. Mapping for At-A-Glance navigation and location reference -so you can beat yesterday, and be sure of getting back. You get advanced features such as Elevate wrist heart rate technology, built-in activity profiles, performance metrics and training status readings that show the fitness-enhancing effects of your workout.

