New Google Express customers can grab the Instant Pot DUO60 for just $40 today

New Google Express customers can now grab the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $39.99 shipped via the official Target storefront. Simply apply coupon code JULY20SAVE at checkout to redeem the special. Regularly $80 or more, it is currently on sale for $60 at Amazon and is now $10 under the Prime Day 2019 price tag. Easily among the most popular kitchen appliances on the market, if you happen to be new to Google Express, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. It combines 7 small kitchen appliances in to one and carries a 4+ star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This morning we saw the Insignia 6-quart multi-mode pressure cooker drop to just $30 (Reg. $60+). You’ll save $10 with this option but it does not have all the cooking modes like the Instant Pot above. Today’s featured deal is $5 below Amazon’s listing on the Instant Pot Duo Mini at half the size as well. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Cooker:

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 1000-Watt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker What’s the one thing every home cook wants? Maximum versatility. Find it in the Instant Pot DUO60. It offers 7 cooking functions and 14 Smart Programs that make cooking your favorite dishes as simple as pressing a button. Plus, a microprocessor monitors pressure and temperature, keeps time and adjusts heat and duration to ensure your meal comes out amazingly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!