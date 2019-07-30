The Igloo BMX 52-quart Cooler retains ice for up to 5 days: $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Igloo BMX 52-quart Cooler for $79.99 shipped. It’s the same price at Kohl’s with a $10 Kohl’s Cash bonus thrown in. It typically goes for around $100, which is what Target currently charges. This is not only the lowest current price out there, but it’s also the second-best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It can hold over 80 cans of your favorite beverage and keep them cool for up to five days. UV inhibitors protect this cooler from sun damage, so it should last you for years to come. Kohl’s customers rate it 4.7/5 stars.

If you need something more compact — say, for a solo lunch in the park — there’s the Coleman Excursion 9-quart Portable Cooler in Blue for $10. It can hold a full meal or up to nine cans. Note: it’ll be in stock to ship on August 10th.

No matter which cooler you buy, you won’t want to fuss with the mess of melted ice cubes. Opt for the Fit & Fresh Cool Coolers Slim Ice Packs instead. Prices start at $8 for a pack of four.

Igloo BMX 52-quart Cooler:

Heavy duty blow-molded construction with reinforced base for increased strength and protection.

Extremely durable yet lightweight with proven 4-5 day ice retention at 90°F

UV inhibitors protect the cooler against sun damage for extended life. Capacity: 83 12-ounce cans, 52 quarts (49 liters)

Rust-resistant, stainless-steel hinge rods and hardware provide extended performance.

Rubberized T-grip latches keep lid secure. Threaded drain plug is garden hose compatible and features a non-slip, easy-grip stainless steel tethered cap

MaxCold body with 20% thicker foam and insulated lid provide advanced cooling performance and up to 5-day ice retention.

