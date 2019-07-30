Improve your health and wealth with this huge life hacker bundle, now $35

Sometimes, small adjustments to your lifestyle can make a big difference. The Ultimate Life Hacker Master Class Bundle offers 44 hours of life coaching, helping you earn more, eat better, learn faster, and feel happier. You can get it now for just $35 at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you want to make some positive changes to your life, you have come to the right place. This bundle is packed with wisdom, with 11 video courses covering a wide range of topics.

Through the training, you will discover how to find your dream job and ace the interview. Prefer to be your own boss? You can take the Internet entrepreneurship course. The bundle also helps you improve your productivity, become a better public speaker and master speed reading.

In terms of looking after yourself, the bundle offers advice on nutrition and loads of great productivity hacks. These are tried and tested tips that can help you achieve more and feel more positive about the future.

Order the Ultimate Life Hacker Master Class Bundle now for $35 to get lifetime access to all the courses, worth $2,030.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!