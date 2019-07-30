L.L. Bean’s Outdoor Sale offers 20% off backpacks, apparel, gear and more

L.L. Bean offers 20% off outdoor gear including backpacks, apparel, luggage and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Rolling Adventure Extra Large Duffle for $111, which is down from its original rate of $139. This bag is spacious and its wheels let you easily tote around your essentials. It also features a telescoping handle and a large zipper that allows you to access your belongings in a breeze. The duffle is available in a wide selection of color options and is perfect for weekend getaways, a going-to-college gift and much more. Find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

