Reebok gets you moving with an extra 60% off sale items from just $22

Reebok is offering an extra 60% off a selection of sale shoes and apparel with promo code EXTRA60 at checkout. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). Score the Fusium Run 2 Sneakers for both men and women at just $28. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $90. This style is available in four color options and perfect for all of your summer workouts. These shoes also have a sock-like fit for support as well as a cushioned insole. Best of all, they’re lightweight and feature traction in case you run into rough terrain. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Reebok’s End of Season Blowout.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fusium Run 2 Sneaker $28 (Orig. $90)
- Sole Fury Floatride $50 (Orig. $140)
- Plus Lite 2.0 HTHR $28 (Orig. $75)
- Hydrorush II Sneaker $24 (Orig. $80)
- Hydrorush TR Sneaker $28 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Speed Her TR $36 (Orig. $100)
- Fusium Run 2 $28 (Orig. $90)
- Cardio Lux 3/4 Tights $22 (Orig. $60)
- Sole Fury Lux $28 (Orig. $100)
- Cloudride DMX 3.0 $30 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
