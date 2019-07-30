Samsonite’s Tectonic Backpack stows a MacBook Pro + iPad: $50.50 (Reg. $65+), more

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack for $50.39 shipped. Regularly fetching $65+, today’s deal offers over 20% off and is a $25 savings compared to what eBags is charging. Today’s deal is the lowest offer we’ve tracked in 2019. This backpack is ready to hold MacBooks and other laptops up to 17.3 inches in size. It also has a tablet pocket that’s perfect for holding an iPad. Loads of pockets throughout ensure that you’ll be able to fit a plethora of tech gear on future trips. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

For ultimate portability, SDP Group (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Venture Pal 40-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in several colors for $16.09 Prime shipped. Just apply promo code CMIA8XGD at checkout. This backpack is very lightweight at under 1 pound and it folds into a small cube when not in use. With over 300 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t mind Under Armour branding, consider the $34 Scrimmage Backpack 2.0. Like the option above, it sports a dedicated laptop sleeve. It maxes out at 15-inches, which is plenty of space for each one of Apple’s modern MacBooks.

Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack features:

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for various size laptops

Front pocket organization with tablet/iPad pocket for all your business needs

Oversized pocket for over-the-ear headphones, sunglasses, etc. 1680D Polyester

SmartStrap slides over upright handles for easy mobility;Padded top carry handle and shoulder straps for comfort.

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for 13″ to 17.3″ laptops.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!