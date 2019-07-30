Samsung’s 5.1-Ch. Sound+ Smart Soundbar drops to 2019 low at $490 (Reg. $700)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung HW-MS750 Sound+ Smart Soundbar for $489.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $700 at retailers like Samsung direct, that’s good for a 30% discount, is the best we’ve seen in 2019 and only the third time it’s sold under $500. This soundbar relies on 11 built-in speakers to offer room-filling 5.1-channel sound. It integrates with Alexa for voice control, features 4K passthrough and can be paired with a variety of addition speakers and subwoofers for even more immersive sound. With over 165 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating

For a more budget-conscious shopper, Samsung’s Sound+ Premium Soundbar features the same smart capabilities at under $349. The main tradeoff here is sound quality, with this version of the Sound+ entering with a less-capable array of internal speakers. 

Samsung HW-MS750 Sound+ Smart Soundbar features:

Enjoy room-filling sound from your audio equipment with this Samsung Sound+ sound bar. Two of its 11 built-in speakers project upward to deliver a rich, cinematic experience, and the multi-speaker control and wide tweeter ensure crisp trebles and booming bass. This Samsung Sound+ sound bar connects to your TV via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for simple installation.

