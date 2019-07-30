SanDisk’s Ultra Fit 128GB flash drive is down to $25 at Amazon

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve seen in months. This “ultra‐small, low‐profile, high‐speed USB 3.0 flash drive” won’t take up too much room on your setup. Features include transfer speeds up to 120MB/s and a five-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars by 5,700 Amazon customers.

Cut the price down significantly by switching to a 32GB model at $9. You’ll still get all of the slim build characteristics for much less. A great way to transfer certain files and documents.

SanDisk Ultra Fit Flash Drive features:

An ultra‐small, low‐profile, high‐speed USB 3.0 flash drive that’s ideal for notebooks

The fast way to move media between your devices

Read speeds up to 150MB/s

Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives

Transfer a full‐length movie faster than standard USB 2.0 drives

Keep private files private with included SanDisk SecureAccess software

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!