Save $22 on Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive at $100

Newegg is currently offering the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for over $122 at Amazon, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the low there. Featuring 160MBps transfer speeds, this hard drive is a notable option for Time Machine backups or just adding some additional storage to your desktop. It also rocks a dual USB 3.0 port hub for expanding your computer’s I/O. For comparison, most other 6TB USB hard drives at Amazon sell for $115 or so, but lack the added hub functionality. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.
For further comparison, today’s offer is only $5 more than the 4TB version. Though if you are in search of a smaller amount of storage, the Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD at $60 is a notable alternative that lets you pocket even more cash.
Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB USB Hard Drive features:
- Store and access content for years to come with 6TB in a USB drive
- A great external hard drive for Mac and Windows, this hub can charge mobile devices and transfer files from USB cameras and USB thumb drives via its two USB 3.0 ports
- Use seamlessly between Windows and Mac by installing the provided NTFS driver for Mac
- Take advantage of a complimentary two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps
- Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!