Save $22 on Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive at $100

Newegg is currently offering the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for over $122 at Amazon, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the low there. Featuring 160MBps transfer speeds, this hard drive is a notable option for Time Machine backups or just adding some additional storage to your desktop. It also rocks a dual USB 3.0 port hub for expanding your computer’s I/O. For comparison, most other 6TB USB hard drives at Amazon sell for $115 or so, but lack the added hub functionality. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

For further comparison, today’s offer is only $5 more than the 4TB version. Though if you are in search of a smaller amount of storage, the Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD at $60 is a notable alternative that lets you pocket even more cash.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB USB Hard Drive features:

Store and access content for years to come with 6TB in a USB drive

A great external hard drive for Mac and Windows, this hub can charge mobile devices and transfer files from USB cameras and USB thumb drives via its two USB 3.0 ports

Use seamlessly between Windows and Mac by installing the provided NTFS driver for Mac

Take advantage of a complimentary two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!