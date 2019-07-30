Twelve South’s Curve MacBook Stand returns to an Amazon low of $37.50, more

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $37.49 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With room for up to 17-inch laptops, Twelve South Curve is able to hold every Apple offering, including the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. Using a stand like this can be extremely handy for improved ergonomics and multi-monitor setups. It’s comprised of aluminum, yielding a high-end look and feel thanks to Twelve South’s admirable attention to detail. Rated 4.5/5 stars. We also spotted the Twelve South HiRise for MacBook for $52.49 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s about $18 off the regular price there and is within a few bucks of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen. Unlike Curve, this offering sports an adjustable height, allowing users to find the perfect setting for their workspace. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to the Twelve South brand, you could opt for this $22 alternative. It forfeits a bit of the detail, but in many regards is quite comparable. It’s able to hold laptops ranging from 10 to 15.6-inches in size, making it a great fit for every one of Apple’s recent MacBooks.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

Air Flow – Curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!