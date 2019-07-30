Workout anywhere with this Mpow Resistance Band Set for $13 (Reg. $21+)

Patozon (99% positive feedback from 59K) via Amazon is offering the 12-piece Mpow Resistance Band Set for $12.89 when you apply coupon code 2VJASC38 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21.50 or so, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Ranging from 10 to 50-lbs. you can set your weight by combining several of the bands with the included handles, ankle strap, door anchor and more. This is a great way to get a workout in just about anywhere including hotel rooms on the road or even at the office. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Outside of the resistance band sets without the straps and clips, today’s featured deal is already one of the most affordable options out there. But if you think you can get away with a basic loop band set, here’s one for under $9 Prime shipped with solid ratings and 5 levels of resistance.

Mpow Resistance Band Set:

Made of 100% natural latex, Mpow resistance bands will not dry out, snap, or deform, can maintain elastic for a long time, G-3 sturdy hook& metal carabiner Ring will totally free your worry about the sudden snap. Hook more bands to your handles and you can get bigger and shred with less resistance. Whether you are a beginner or a professional athlete, you can find the suitable intensity of your workout.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!