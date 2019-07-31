Amazon takes $299 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB

Amazon is currently taking $299 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB, bringing the price down to $2,499 shipped on the Space Gray model. That’s the biggest discount we’ve tracked to date on the 2019 MacBook Pro. Features include a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $15. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

