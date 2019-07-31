Amazon takes $299 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB

Amazon is currently taking $299 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB, bringing the price down to $2,499 shipped on the Space Gray model. That’s the biggest discount we’ve tracked to date on the 2019 MacBook Pro. Features include a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.
Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $15. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
- Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
- Force Touch trackpad
