Amazon offers up to 40% off fishing rod kits, lures and more from just $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zhifu Trade Co. (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a wide selection of fishing gear. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the 2.4 meter Sougayilang Fishing Rod Combo Kit for $49.55. Regularly $65, this is a great starter/casual kit with just about everything you’ll need to get going at a new Amazon low. It includes a carbon fiber telescopic fishing rod, a reel, three lures, fishing line, a carrier bag and a few other small accessories. A CNC machined aluminum handle and a “aerospace-grade aluminum” honeycomb design spool are some of the notable features here. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through today’s fishing sale right here as you’ll find a number of other accessories that might come in handy. That includes rod racks, lure sets, individual reels and much more starting from under $7 Prime shipped. Another thing that might come in handy on your fishing/camping trips is a multi tool. And we happen to have Kershaw’s Cinder Multi Knife at under $7 (20% or more off) right now.

Sougayilang Fishing Rod Combo Kit :

Fishing Rod Reel Combos with Carrier Bag and Nessary Accessories for Fishing,Include: ONE Carbon Fiber Telescopic Fishing Rod+ ONE FISHING REEL +ONE Carrier Bag +THREE Fishing Lures +FISHING LINE+ Some Accessories. This Reel Has 13 + 1 Corrosion Resistant Smooth Ball Bearings, Precision Matched Gears and a Powerful 5.5:1 Gear Ratio

