Stock up on Amazon’s Solimo K-cup Coffee Pods: 100-packs for $22 (Reg. $29+)

Amazon is now offering 100-packs of its Solimo K-cup Coffee Pods at $22.03 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save to receive the lowest possible price. That price is available on the French Roast, French Vanilla Light Roast and the Hazelnut Light Roast. Regularly between $29 and as much as $37, today’s deals are some of the best we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to stock up at just $0.22 per cup. For comparison, our last few K-cup deals were in the $0.30 per cup range. Made from a blend of Arabica and Latin coffees (depending the flavor), these pods are ideal for Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 brewers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You could opt for smaller pack and spend less cash, but the value per cup drops significantly. As you know from our in-depth look at Amazon’s private grocery brands (including Solimo), these are already some of the best deals out there. The Solimo brand coffee has had some time to collect hundreds of 4+ star reviews and is easily among the most affordable option out there, especially when it’s on sale.

Solimo K-cup Coffee Pods:

100 French Roast coffee pods

100% Arabica coffee

A hot, refreshing, intense cup of coffee, made with a very bold dark roast coffee profile that has some bold, smoky notes

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!