Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray hits a new Amazon all-time low at $58

Amazon offers Star Wars: The Complete Saga Episodes I-VI on Blu-ray for $58.08 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at retailers like Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the nest price we can find. Are you a Star Wars fan? Then now is the time to grab the entire saga episodes I through VI. Along with each film, you’ll receive a bonus disc loaded up with a documentary which includes never before seen footage. There are also trailers, game demos, and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 7,000 Amazon customers.

Star Wars: The Complete Saga Episodes I-VI features:

Star Wars Complete Saga includes Episodes I-VI, Star Wars Documentaries, deleted extended and alternate scenes; prop, maquette and costume turnarounds; matte paintings and concept art; supplementary interviews with cast and crew; and more. Experience the spectacular adventure of “Star Wars: The Complete Saga” in a way only Blu-ray can deliver. This incredible collection unites all six movies in stunning high definition with the purest digital sound in the galaxy. With more that 40 hours of thrilling special features including three bonus discs, you can journey deep into the “Star Wars” universe. Feel the Force of “Star Wars: The Complete Saga” on Blu-ray!

