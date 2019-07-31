Just $11 gets you the AmazonBasics Lightweight 50-inch Tripod (Save 26%)

- Jul. 31st 2019 4:09 pm ET

Get this deal
$15 $11
0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Lightweight 50-inch Tripod for $11.02 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $15, today’s offer matches the Prime Day 2019 discount for the Amazon all-time low and is the best offer we’ve seen overall. This tripod features an aluminum build with height-adjustable legs and rubber feet. It also weighs in at just over a pound, making it a solid addition to your mobile photography setup. And to help with that, this tripod even comes complete with a carrying bag. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 4,100 customers.

If you’d prefer something better-suited to assist with stepping up your iPhone photography game, this compact eight-inch tripod will only run you $7 at Amazon. It has a flexible design which helps stabilize your handset just about anywhere, as well as a universal mount that supports a wide range of smartphones.

AmazonBasics Lightweight 50-inch Tripod features:

  • Adjustable-height tripod made of lightweight aluminum; weighs just over a pound
  • 3-way head allows for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options
  • Quick-release plate helps ensure fast transitions between shots
  • 3-section, lever-lock legs for easy height adjustments; zippered storage bag included
  • Measures 16.5 inches (collapsed); extends up to 50 inches
  • Not recommended for use with heavy, high-end DSLR cameras

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$15 $11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
AmazonBasics

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go