Just $11 gets you the AmazonBasics Lightweight 50-inch Tripod (Save 26%)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Lightweight 50-inch Tripod for $11.02 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $15, today’s offer matches the Prime Day 2019 discount for the Amazon all-time low and is the best offer we’ve seen overall. This tripod features an aluminum build with height-adjustable legs and rubber feet. It also weighs in at just over a pound, making it a solid addition to your mobile photography setup. And to help with that, this tripod even comes complete with a carrying bag. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 4,100 customers.

If you’d prefer something better-suited to assist with stepping up your iPhone photography game, this compact eight-inch tripod will only run you $7 at Amazon. It has a flexible design which helps stabilize your handset just about anywhere, as well as a universal mount that supports a wide range of smartphones.

AmazonBasics Lightweight 50-inch Tripod features:

Adjustable-height tripod made of lightweight aluminum; weighs just over a pound

3-way head allows for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options

Quick-release plate helps ensure fast transitions between shots

3-section, lever-lock legs for easy height adjustments; zippered storage bag included

Measures 16.5 inches (collapsed); extends up to 50 inches

Not recommended for use with heavy, high-end DSLR cameras

