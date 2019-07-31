Game w/ Dell’s 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor for $300 (Amazon low), more from $200

- Jul. 31st 2019 12:45 pm ET

$300
0

Amazon is offering the Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor (S2417DG) for $299.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $80 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $17. Inputs include HDMI and DisplayPort. Thanks to a QHD resolution, users will gain more than double the pixels offered by a 1080p display. It also sports a killer 165Hz refresh rate delivering a buttery-smooth gaming experience, providing a potential edge when playing competitively. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more monitors on sale. For more gaming peripherals, swing by our roundup of Amazon’s 1-day PC gaming sale

More monitors on sale:

If you’re looking to take full advantage of DisplayPort capabilities but want to use a modern USB-C port, check out this $17 cable. It sports USB-C on one end and DisplayPort on the other. This will allow you to plug directly into a MacBook Pro or modern PC without needing to buy a dongle or hub.

Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor features:

  • Get stunning clarity with QHD resolution – that’s close to 2 times more screen details than Full HD
  • Enhance your visual experience with optimal preset modes tailored to suit your gaming genre
  • Optimize eye comfort with a flicker-free screen.Response Time:1ms. Contrast ratio: 1000: 1 (typical)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$300

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Dell

About the Author