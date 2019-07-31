Game w/ Dell’s 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor for $300 (Amazon low), more from $200

Amazon is offering the Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor (S2417DG) for $299.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $80 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $17. Inputs include HDMI and DisplayPort. Thanks to a QHD resolution, users will gain more than double the pixels offered by a 1080p display. It also sports a killer 165Hz refresh rate delivering a buttery-smooth gaming experience, providing a potential edge when playing competitively. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more monitors on sale. For more gaming peripherals, swing by our roundup of Amazon’s 1-day PC gaming sale.

More monitors on sale:

If you’re looking to take full advantage of DisplayPort capabilities but want to use a modern USB-C port, check out this $17 cable. It sports USB-C on one end and DisplayPort on the other. This will allow you to plug directly into a MacBook Pro or modern PC without needing to buy a dongle or hub.

Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor features:

Get stunning clarity with QHD resolution – that’s close to 2 times more screen details than Full HD

Enhance your visual experience with optimal preset modes tailored to suit your gaming genre

Optimize eye comfort with a flicker-free screen.Response Time:1ms. Contrast ratio: 1000: 1 (typical)

