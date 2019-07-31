Amazon 1-day PC gaming sale from $14.50: keyboards, mice, HP laptops, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 32% off gaming desktops, laptops and accessories. Starting from $14.50, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. We are seeing several all-time lows today on highly-rated mice and keyboards from Redragon as well as solid deals on OMEN/HP gaming PCs at as much as $400 off. Jump below the fold for all of our top picks from the sale.
Before you take a look at for more of today’s gaming gear sale, we also have a solid deal running on Logitech’s G502 RGB tunable gaming mouse at just $35 from Amazon, as well as even more from $18.50 right here. You’ll also don’t want to miss our video review for the new white Razer Mercury Edition keyboard and mouse combo.
Top Picks from Today’s Sale:
- Redragon K556 Mechanical Keyboard $45 (Reg. $60)
- Redragon M711 Cobra Gaming Mouse $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Redragon K582 Mechanical Keyboard + Cobra Mouse $48 (Reg. $63)
- Redragon K557 Waterproof Mechanical Keyboard $43 (Reg. $57)
- And much more…
Redragon K556 Mechanical Keyboard:
Offering the best tactile typing experience, also being ever so slightly quieter, fitting for office or gaming use. And you will get 8 spared switches as a gift. RGB LED adjustable lighting with 6-themed backlights -18 lighting models. This IP67 keyboard is made of full metal material, with matte-finish texture, sturdy and robust enough to protect it.
