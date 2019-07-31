Gold’s Gym Neoprene Dumbbell Power Set + rack is down to $35 today (30% off)

Walmart is offering the Gold’s Gym Dumbbell Power Set for $34.77. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $46, this set still fetches nearly that much at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. In fact, we have never seen it drop this low on Amazon. Along with the storage rack, you get 3 pairs of dumbbells from 3 to 8 pounds with a neoprene covering and an exercise chart. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A solid alternative to the Gold’s Gym set is the comparable AmazonBasics option at $28.50 shipped. It is an Amazon best-seller and also includes 3 pairs of lightweight dumbbells (2, 3 and 5-pounds).

As for other workout deals, we have Apple Watch Series 3 from $190 (Up to $90 off). The V-MODA BassFit Wireless Sport Headphones are on sale, or check out a video review for the new Jaybird VISTA AirPods. And be sure to swing by our Fashion Guide for deep deals on fitness apparel and more.

Gold’s Gym Dumbbell Power Set:

Improve your muscle tone with the Gold’s Gym Dumbbell Power Set. The power dumbbell weight set includes a pair of 3 lb. weights, a pair of 5 lb. weights, and a pair of 8 lb. weights. Each piece is coated in easy-to-grip neoprene so weights won’t slip out of your hands while in use. It also includes an instructional DVD to follow along with and help get you started.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!