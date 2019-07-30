V-MODA BassFit Wireless Sport Headphones get a rare price drop: $100 (23% off)

- Jul. 30th 2019 1:00 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA BassFit In-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate and the best price we can find. They are still up at $130 on Best Buy, for comparison. These headphones, much like the rest of the popular V-MODA offerings, don’t really go on sale very often. In fact, this set is even less frequent than say the Crossfades. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Features include 10mm dynamic drivers, memory metal ear hooks and ear fins (multiple sizes), a magnetic closure and adjustable cable stopper to “secure the earbuds around the neck” and much more. Along with protection against weather, sweat and UV, they also sport an 11-hour battery life and 3-button remote. They carry a 4+ star rating at Best Buy much like the rest of the V-MODA headphones. More details below.

You’ll also want to take a closer look at the brand new House of Marley AirPods and we have a great deal running on Jaybird’s X4 Sport Earbuds at an Amazon low of $100 plus even more options from $38. The Bose refusbished QC gen 1 cans are also still down at $199.

V-MODA BassFit In-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones:

  • 10mm dynamic drivers featuring extra bass – specially tuned full spectrum acoustics with Deep bass balanced with supreme clarity for maxing out your workouts
  • Trait ergonomics + XS/S/M/L fittings – find your fit using memory metal ear hooks or ear fins or both for max support and stability during Sport; bliss 3. 0 fittings ensure comfort and noise-isolation
  • Magnetic closure + adjustable cable stopper – secure the earbuds around the neck when not in use for easy access; tailor the length of the cable to sit comfortably around the back of the neck
  • All-weather durability – resistant to sweat, weather, high and low temperatures, humidity and UV exposure thanks to a 2-layer Nano coating technology

V-MODA

