Keep your guitar safe in this hardshell dreadnought case for $50 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Musician’s Friend is offering the Musician’s Gear Deluxe Dreadnought Hardshell Guitar Case in black for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $80+ at Guitar Center and Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 38% discount and is the best price we can find. It has a 5-ply wood construction with black plush lining, textured vinyl corners and a molded plastic handle. You’ll need to check out the dimensions below to be sure, but this particular case will work with a number of different models from various guitar brands (mainly, but not limited to anything in the dreadnought category). This one carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,500 reviewers at Musician’s Friend. More details below.

While you’re scoring some accessories for your guitar setup, a new Gator double guitar stand might be in order for when the beast is ready to come out of the case. Although you could probably get away with a $13 AmazonBasics stand if it’s just something to keep your instrument readily available and within reach. But if you do plan on keeping your guitar in the case, it would be smart to consider one of these $18 D’Addario Humidipaks. These systems help to keep the environment around the guitar at the ideal humidity in order to keep them in good condition over the years.

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 44 in.

Body Length: 22 in.

Lower Bout: 16-1/2 in.

Upper Bout: 13 in.

Body Depth: 6 in.

Musician’s Gear Deluxe Dreadnought Guitar Case:

The Musician’s Gear Deluxe Dreadnought case features 5-ply cross-laminate wood construction, plush interior lining, textured vinyl corners and heavy-duty hardware, all designed to help your guitar survive the rigors of the road, It also has an interior accessory compartment for your extra strings, sheet music, picks, and more.

