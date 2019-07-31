Let iRobot’s $380 Roomba 891 Connected Robot Vacuum handle the mess (Save $90)

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 891 Connected Robot Vacuum for $379.99 shipped. Normally selling for around $470 direct from iRobot, it just dropped from $450 at Amazon. That’s good for a $90 discount and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. A three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime and Auto-Adjust cleaning head are some of the most notable features for this Roomba. Plus, iRobot’s 891 isn’t just an exemplary autonomous cleaning option, but thanks to Alexa and smartphone control, is an effortless one as well. There’s also a built-in direct detection sensor to ensure areas are thoroughly cleaned. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 880 customers.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $230. For $140 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensors. It’s also a well-reviewed option, with over 4,400 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating.

iRobot Roomba 891 Connected Robot Vacuum features:

Connect to CLEAN from anywhere with the advanced cleaning performance of the Roomba® 891 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot. An advanced Triple-Stage Cleaning System with Edge-Sweeping brush loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, debris and hair with 5x more power** for increased cleaning performance. The Roomba® 891 vacuuming robot includes high-performance tangle-free brushes that are engineered to pick up hair and debris without getting tangled. Clean and schedule anytime, from anywhere using the iRobot HOME App.

