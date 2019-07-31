Lowepro’s Urbex BP 20L Backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook: $30 ($40 off)

Adorama is currently offering the Lowepro Urbex BP 20L Backpack for $29.99 shipped. While you’ll typically pay $100 straight from Lowepro themselves, we’ve seen it fetching $70 or so as of late. That’s good for a $40 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With room for an up to 15-inch MacBook, this backpack also features a slot for a 10-inch tablet. You’ll also find plenty of room for other gear, with customizable internal compartments which can be reconfigured to fit the needs of your everyday carry. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A perfect addition to your everyday carry is this highly-rated cable organizer at under $14. It’s the perfect way to keep your bag clutter-free and tame the various cables and charging accessories that journey with you while out and about.

Lowepro Urbex BP 20L Backpack features:

Compact and simple, the Urbex BP 20L is the perfect solution for carting gear through crowded city streets. Enjoy the flexibility of customizable configurations for your unique gear set in a slim, succinct pack.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!