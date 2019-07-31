Save on Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver from $311 (Reg. $430)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $349.99 shipped. Opt for an open-box excellent condition model and bring the price down to $310.99. Normally selling for $430, that’s good for an $80 discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen. Pioneer’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display that makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Plus it features a unique design that allows the display to fold into your dashboard when not in-use. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 550 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Best Buy ships its open-box products with the same return policy as a standard purchase from the retailer. As for its excellent condition items, they “look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories.”

Pioneer’s receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. So a perfect use of your savings is to complete your new on-the-road setup with a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Take control of your onboard entertainment with this in-dash Pioneer (AVH-3300NEX) NEX multimedia receiver. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems for seamless integration with your iOS or Android smartphone, and its 7-inch touch screen display provides intuitive operation. Add DJ-style audio playback and effects with the MIXTRAX feature of this Pioneer NEX multimedia receiver.

