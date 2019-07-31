REI Outlet discounts Marmot apparel and accessories at up to 50% off for fall

REI Outlet offers up to 50% off Marmot apparel and accessories. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Cooler weather will be here before we know it and the men’s Marmot Essential Jacket is on sale for $161, which is down from its original rate of $230. This jacket features a hood, a long-line fit and it comes in multiple color options. This is a great rain jacket due to its weather-resistant material. It also features zippered hand pockets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from REI Outlet customers. Find the rest of our top picks from REI Outlet below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!