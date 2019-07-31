REI Outlet discounts Marmot apparel and accessories at up to 50% off for fall

REI Outlet offers up to 50% off Marmot apparel and accessories. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Cooler weather will be here before we know it and the men’s Marmot Essential Jacket is on sale for $161, which is down from its original rate of $230. This jacket features a hood, a long-line fit and it comes in multiple color options. This is a great rain jacket due to its weather-resistant material. It also features zippered hand pockets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from REI Outlet customers. Find the rest of our top picks from REI Outlet below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Precip Eco Jacket $70 (Orig. $100)
- Knife Edge Rain Jacket $157 (Orig. $225)
- Marmot Essential Jacket $161 (Orig. $230)
- Metis Rain Jacket $227 (Orig. $325)
- Rocklin Half-Zip Fleece Sweater $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Quasar Nova Down Jacket $182 (Orig. $260)
- Rohan Featherless Jacket $140 (Orig. $200)
- Bronco Hooded Down Vest $75 (Orig. $150)
- Quasar Nova Down Hoodie $199 (Orig. $285)
- Lynx DriClime Anorak $77 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
