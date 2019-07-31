B&H currently offers the Ring Stick Up Cam for $149 shipped. Usually selling for $180 at Amazon, that’s good for a $30 discount and matches the second-lowest price to date. Today’s price drop is still one of the first few offers we’ve seen and is the best outside of Prime Day 2019. Featuring a weatherproof design, Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or out to give your home added surveillance thanks to a 1080p sensor. With a battery-powered design you won’t have to worry about running cable either. This camera also works with Alexa for viewing feeds on an Echo Show, as well as your smartphone. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 580 customers.

For a more affordable way to keep an eye on your property, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor sports the same weather-resistant design and Alexa integration for $95. One major tradeoff though is a lack of Ring Alarm support. But if you’ll be using it as a standalone camera, this is a much more budget-friendly option for those looking to pocket some extra savings.

Additionally, be sure to check out our roundup for even more ways to bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected

Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video

Works with select Alexa devices to launch real-time video with your voice

Comes with all the tools you need to install and set up your device in minutes

