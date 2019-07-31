Save $22 on Sony’s Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker at a low of $38

- Jul. 31st 2019 12:20 pm ET

Get this deal
$60 $38
0

Amazon offers the Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of colors for $38 shipped. Also available at B&H or Best Buy for $2 more. Normally selling for $60, that saves you $22 and matches our previous offer for the Amazon low. Sony’s speaker pairs a water and dustproof IP67 design with up to 16 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. The compact form-factor makes this a great option to stow in your bag. It can also wirelessly connect with another XB12 Speaker to achieve stereo sound just about anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Save even more and consider the AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at $25 instead. You’ll lose out on the added bass and compact design, but this is still a notable option for jamming out to tunes through the rest of the summer.

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker features:

Start a party anywhere with the black SRS-XB12 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Sony. This compact and portable speaker delivers powerful sound thanks to its 1.81″ full-range driver and EXTRA BASS technology. A passive radiator works with the monaural speaker to enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost. The XB12 uses Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from compatible devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$60 $38

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go