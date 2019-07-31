Save $22 on Sony’s Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker at a low of $38

Amazon offers the Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of colors for $38 shipped. Also available at B&H or Best Buy for $2 more. Normally selling for $60, that saves you $22 and matches our previous offer for the Amazon low. Sony’s speaker pairs a water and dustproof IP67 design with up to 16 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. The compact form-factor makes this a great option to stow in your bag. It can also wirelessly connect with another XB12 Speaker to achieve stereo sound just about anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Save even more and consider the AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at $25 instead. You’ll lose out on the added bass and compact design, but this is still a notable option for jamming out to tunes through the rest of the summer.

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker features:

Start a party anywhere with the black SRS-XB12 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Sony. This compact and portable speaker delivers powerful sound thanks to its 1.81″ full-range driver and EXTRA BASS technology. A passive radiator works with the monaural speaker to enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost. The XB12 uses Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from compatible devices.

