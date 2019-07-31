WD’s 512GB My Passport Portable USB-C SSD drops to new low at $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the previous generation WD 512GB My Passport USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for $75.57 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 24% discount and is a new all-time low on this model. For comparison, today’s drop is $14 under the sale price of the SSD’s latest version and $4 under its all-time best offer. Thanks to the drive’s USB-C port, you’re looking at up to 515MBps transfer speeds, making it a reliable option for on-the-go Mac storage. Plus, its compact size doesn’t hurt, either, with WD’s SSD fitting in the palm of your hand. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating form over 340 customers, and you can check out our hands-on look for how it compares to other USB-C SSD on the market. More details below.

To put today’s offer in perspective, the 256GB model of WD’s My Passport SSD will run you $85 right now at Amazon. If you don’t need 512GB of storage though and can live without the WD branding and quality, then ADATA’s 256GB SSD is a notable option at $43.

WD 512GB My Passport USB-C SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with speeds up to 515 MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible

Trusted Drive built with WD reliability

Automatic backup

