The OG Echo Show returns to one of its best prices at $70 (Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot offers the first generation Echo Show in black for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. All other shoppers will see a $6 delivery fee. It originally sold for $230 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention at around 40% off the the regular going rate. It’s previously been as low as $130 direct at Amazon. The first generation Echo Show has a 7-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa, and you can even pull up compatible security camera feeds as well. Pick up this Echo device if you’re looking to take your Alexa setup to the next level at a nice discount. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re looking for the lowest possible price to enter the Alexa ecosystem, consider going with an Echo Dot. That’s the best current price we can find on an Alexa-enabled speaker. With its compact size, you can bring Alexa to any room in your home.

Echo Show features:

Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.

See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

